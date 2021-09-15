Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,800 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,204,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $399,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,304 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,411,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $226,542,000 after buying an additional 755,247 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,848,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $130,079,000 after buying an additional 242,669 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 270.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,357,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,761,000 after buying an additional 3,911,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,541,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,053,000 after buying an additional 193,408 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.54. CNX Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day moving average of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07). CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $359.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

CNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners upgraded CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America cut CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CNX Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.58.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

