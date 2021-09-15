Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,050 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMP. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Compass Minerals International in the second quarter worth $116,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Compass Minerals International in the second quarter worth $134,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 12.1% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 65.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMP opened at $67.37 on Wednesday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.24 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.76 and a 200-day moving average of $66.14.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.43). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a positive return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 207.19%.

In related news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $883,702.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,025.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

CMP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, CL King upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

