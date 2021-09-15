Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 36,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 9,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAN. Truist lifted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities raised their target price on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.56.

Shares of MAN opened at $117.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.92. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.04 and a 12-month high of $125.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.11) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

