Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HVT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,894,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,646,000 after purchasing an additional 175,040 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 655,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,396,000 after buying an additional 7,720 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 644,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,987,000 after buying an additional 389,673 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,849,000 after purchasing an additional 24,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeneq Management LP purchased a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,137,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NYSE:HVT opened at $33.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.35. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.55 and a 12 month high of $52.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.98 million, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.64.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.44. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $249.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.90 million. On average, research analysts predict that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is 53.19%.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

