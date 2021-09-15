Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 260 Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Domo were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Domo during the second quarter worth about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domo during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Domo by 425.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Domo by 113.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domo during the second quarter worth about $202,000. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Domo stock opened at $76.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.37 and a beta of 2.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.71. Domo, Inc. has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $98.35.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Domo’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DOMO shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen raised their price target on Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

In other Domo news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 1,000 shares of Domo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $78,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,315.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,540 shares of Domo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total value of $604,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,850 over the last three months. 14.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

