Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in NIO were worth $19,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NIO by 77.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 29.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $37.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.10. The company has a market capitalization of $59.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.58 and a beta of 2.50. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a negative net margin of 29.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BOCOM International began coverage on NIO in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. HSBC raised NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.49.

NIO Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

