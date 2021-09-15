Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Takes $203,000 Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 177,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,862 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $29,000. Palladium Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% during the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $1,167,000. Finally, Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.8% during the first quarter. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd now owns 130,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano bought 16,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at $28,817,002.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.27.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $60.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.74 and its 200-day moving average is $61.06. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $44.58 and a 52-week high of $69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

