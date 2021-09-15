Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Sells 586 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. trimmed its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 261.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN opened at $75.43 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.82 and a 12-month high of $82.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSN. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, August 9th. Argus raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

In related news, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $1,653,416.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $843,058.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

