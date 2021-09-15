Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Buys Shares of 1,040 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,208 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 694,426 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $169,627,000 after buying an additional 105,937 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 292.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 8,452 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

NYSE CRM opened at $254.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $251.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $275.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.16, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $5,387,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.27, for a total transaction of $1,633,566.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 776,356 shares of company stock worth $194,260,597 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.33.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.