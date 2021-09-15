Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Buys 354 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 0.3% during the second quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 3.1% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.7% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% during the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.1% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZTS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.08.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total transaction of $300,295.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,144.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,003 shares of company stock valued at $9,711,854. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $203.55 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $141.41 and a one year high of $210.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of $96.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.17.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

