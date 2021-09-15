Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Buys 129 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 8.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 22.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.9% in the first quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 42,669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,524,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth $307,000. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $123.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $76.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 881.63, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.95 and its 200 day moving average is $143.04. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.17 and a twelve month high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.93.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

