NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Receives $301.08 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $301.08.

NICE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $261.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NICE from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

NASDAQ NICE opened at $295.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.53. The company has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.79. NICE has a 1 year low of $209.26 and a 1 year high of $304.50.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $458.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.97 million. NICE had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 12.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that NICE will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its stake in shares of NICE by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 56,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,907,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of NICE by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of NICE by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 933,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,578,000 after purchasing an additional 19,168 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NICE by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NICE by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,282,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

