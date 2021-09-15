NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Shares Gap Up to $4.05

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.05, but opened at $4.18. NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares last traded at $4.32, with a volume of 5,238 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.98.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $925.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 3.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.19.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $292.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.74 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 47.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1,026.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,690,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,465 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter worth $405,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the first quarter worth $143,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the first quarter valued at $8,568,000. Finally, SCP Investment LP acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:NEX)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

