NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,061,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 29.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 851,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,248,000 after purchasing an additional 195,382 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 12.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 11,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 79.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 7,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Brian Mitts sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $112,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,655.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NXRT opened at $62.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.74 and a beta of 1.01. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $67.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.341 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

