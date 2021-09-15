Newmont (TSE:NGT) Earns Outperform Rating from National Bank Financial

Newmont (TSE:NGT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NGT. Fundamental Research cut their target price on Newmont from C$72.72 to C$66.12 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Newmont from C$104.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$75.69 target price on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$89.96.

NGT stock opened at C$72.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$75.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$78.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$57.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.98. Newmont has a 1-year low of C$68.76 and a 1-year high of C$90.94.

Newmont (TSE:NGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.77 billion.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

