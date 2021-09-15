Newbury Street Acquisition Co.’s (OTCMKTS:NBSTU) Lock-Up Period To End on September 20th

Newbury Street Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:NBSTU) lock-up period will end on Monday, September 20th. Newbury Street Acquisition had issued 12,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 23rd. The total size of the offering was $120,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

NBSTU opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. Newbury Street Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $11.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.97.

Get Newbury Street Acquisition alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Hartree Partners LP boosted its stake in Newbury Street Acquisition by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 725,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Newbury Street Acquisition by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Newbury Street Acquisition by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 259,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 57,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Newbury Street Acquisition by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 238,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 138,831 shares during the last quarter.

Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Newbury Street Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newbury Street Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.