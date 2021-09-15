New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Shares of Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $33.01 on Wednesday. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.69 and a 52 week high of $42.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.15.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 213.68% and a negative return on equity of 34.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.89.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.