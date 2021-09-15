New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 4,975 Shares of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) by 28.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Applied Molecular Transport were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMTI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 5,390.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Applied Molecular Transport in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 2,841.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport in the first quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. 73.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMTI opened at $26.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 0.09. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $78.22.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Research analysts forecast that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bittoo Kanwar sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $315,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Helen Susan Kim sold 14,063 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $424,140.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 241,071 shares of company stock worth $10,050,357. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

