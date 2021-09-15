Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.48 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to announce sales of $7.48 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty One analysts have made estimates for Netflix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.36 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.53 billion. Netflix posted sales of $6.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Netflix will report full-year sales of $29.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.43 billion to $30.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $33.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.39 billion to $34.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JP Morgan Cazenove lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $616.79.

Netflix stock traded down $11.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $577.76. 3,425,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,092,813. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $542.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $524.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.87, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Netflix has a 12 month low of $458.60 and a 12 month high of $615.60.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $4,164,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,031 shares in the company, valued at $12,018,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,649 shares of company stock worth $9,729,194 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,419,701 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $749,900,000 after buying an additional 26,374 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 18.8% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in Netflix by 4.3% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 17,379 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,180,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter worth approximately $1,569,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter worth approximately $2,166,000. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

