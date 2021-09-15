Neeta Patel Acquires 160 Shares of Allianz Technology Trust Plc (LON:ATT) Stock

Allianz Technology Trust Plc (LON:ATT) insider Neeta Patel bought 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 309 ($4.04) per share, with a total value of £494.40 ($645.94).

Neeta Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Allianz Technology Trust alerts:

On Tuesday, August 10th, Neeta Patel bought 164 shares of Allianz Technology Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 302 ($3.95) per share, with a total value of £495.28 ($647.09).

Shares of LON:ATT opened at GBX 304.02 ($3.97) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 299.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,114.95. The company has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.63. Allianz Technology Trust Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 227 ($2.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 386 ($5.04).

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based closed-end fund. The Company is an investment company. The Company invests principally in the equity securities of quoted technology companies on an around the world basis with the aim of achieving long-term capital growth in excess of the Dow Jones World Technology Index.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.