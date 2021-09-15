NCC Group’s (NCC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of NCC Group (LON:NCC) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of NCC Group to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 335 ($4.38) in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of NCC Group to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 318 ($4.15) to GBX 340 ($4.44) in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Numis Securities raised their price target on shares of NCC Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the company an add rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of NCC stock opened at GBX 301.50 ($3.94) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 315.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 293.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. NCC Group has a 12-month low of GBX 169.37 ($2.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 348 ($4.55). The firm has a market cap of £931.55 million and a P/E ratio of 67.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a GBX 3.15 ($0.04) dividend. This is a boost from NCC Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. NCC Group’s payout ratio is presently 1.03%.

About NCC Group

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

