Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.90

Shares of Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.90 and last traded at $7.02, with a volume of 1655 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.14.

NAUT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.15.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.12). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nautilus Biotechnology news, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain bought 13,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.68 per share, for a total transaction of $104,202.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anna Mowry bought 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $134,925.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 47,777 shares of company stock worth $367,204.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,002,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,961,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC bought a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,200,000. Amazon com Inc purchased a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,716,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:NAUT)

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

