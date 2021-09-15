Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GASNY. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Naturgy Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of GASNY stock opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.10. Naturgy Energy Group has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $5.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.3377 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th.

About Naturgy Energy Group

Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.

