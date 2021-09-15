Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GASNY. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Naturgy Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th.
Shares of GASNY stock opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.10. Naturgy Energy Group has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $5.39.
About Naturgy Energy Group
Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.
