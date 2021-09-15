National Bank Financial Comments on Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:FVI)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines in a report released on Wednesday, September 8th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.76. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.75 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.50.

FVI opened at C$5.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.31. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of C$4.90 and a 1 year high of C$12.61. The stock has a market cap of C$1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.09.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

