National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Short Interest Update

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,700 shares, an increase of 302.1% from the August 15th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 168,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NABZY shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of National Australia Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Australia Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st.

Get National Australia Bank alerts:

Shares of NABZY opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08. National Australia Bank has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.13.

National Australia Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its services include banking, credit and access card facilities, leasing, housing and general finance, international banking, investment banking, wealth management, funds management and custodian, trustee and nominee services.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for National Australia Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Australia Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.