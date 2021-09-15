National Asset Management Inc. Sells 324 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000.

VYM traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,242. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.12 and its 200-day moving average is $104.52. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $108.71.

