National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 37,448 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 1,140.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,732 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 37,448 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $4,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,983 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 8.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,605 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.8% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,960 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,581 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 73.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.44.

WYNN stock traded down $7.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.32. 270,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,880,481. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 2.40. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $67.70 and a 52 week high of $143.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.76.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.70 million. The company’s revenue was up 1055.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($6.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $38,852.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,432.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

