National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,343 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $7,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BLV traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $106.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,936. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.09 and its 200 day moving average is $101.58. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $95.80 and a 52-week high of $113.79.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.