National Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 64.8% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $288.29. The company had a trading volume of 328 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,253. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $204.38 and a 1 year high of $304.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $285.76 and a 200 day moving average of $281.46.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

