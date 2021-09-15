National Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 125,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,498 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VMBS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.52. 1,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300,304. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $53.18 and a 12 month high of $54.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

