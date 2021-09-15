Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 896 Shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Covetrus by 1.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Covetrus by 4.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Covetrus by 5.6% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its stake in shares of Covetrus by 7.1% during the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 10,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Covetrus by 7,326.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Covetrus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

In other news, insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,629.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Timothy Ludlow sold 28,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $751,158.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,899,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 59,388 shares of company stock worth $1,524,650 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVET opened at $20.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.44 and a beta of 2.02. Covetrus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.55 and a 52 week high of $40.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.66 and a 200 day moving average of $27.07.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.51). Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

