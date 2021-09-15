Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 136 Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JJSF. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 9,069.2% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 170,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,810,000 after buying an additional 168,869 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 454,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,309,000 after buying an additional 99,157 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $14,687,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,295,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 300,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,208,000 after buying an additional 72,977 shares during the period. 74.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of J & J Snack Foods stock opened at $157.26 on Wednesday. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a one year low of $124.90 and a one year high of $181.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.20 and its 200 day moving average is $165.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.28 and a beta of 0.58.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $324.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.17 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 4.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.633 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.93%.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 5,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $947,014.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,175.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About J & J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

