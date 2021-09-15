Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RPAI. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Retail Properties of America by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its position in Retail Properties of America by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 23,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Retail Properties of America by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Retail Properties of America by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 181,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RPAI stock opened at $12.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.22 and a beta of 1.77. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $13.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 4.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RPAI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Retail Properties of America Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

