Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $393,000 Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,209 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 11.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after purchasing an additional 7,149 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 4.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 22.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 13.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 789,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,491,000 after purchasing an additional 96,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 85,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total transaction of $10,661,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,363,597.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason R. Niswonger sold 1,200 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 178,028 shares of company stock valued at $22,319,435. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $117.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.49. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.18 and a 52-week high of $140.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.18. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.14% and a net margin of 6.18%. Analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.70.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

