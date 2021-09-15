Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ultra Clean by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $450,273,000 after buying an additional 840,392 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in Ultra Clean by 4,167.6% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 580,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,000,000 after buying an additional 566,800 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 167.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 704,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,867,000 after purchasing an additional 440,565 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 420,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,585,000 after purchasing an additional 188,889 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 643.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,481,000 after purchasing an additional 186,132 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UCTT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT opened at $46.23 on Wednesday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.34 and a 52 week high of $65.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.97.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $148,096.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,854,824.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total value of $33,362.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,297,341.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,446 shares of company stock worth $471,764. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

