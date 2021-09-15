Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 6.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,159 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 793.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 454.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,837 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

FIX stock opened at $69.59 on Wednesday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $43.62 and a one year high of $88.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.10 and a 200-day moving average of $77.61.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 5.45%. Equities analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.83%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. FIX reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

