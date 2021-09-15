MU DANK (DANK) Price Hits $0.0198 on Top Exchanges

MU DANK (CURRENCY:DANK) traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 15th. MU DANK has a market cap of $453,467.83 and $15,734.00 worth of MU DANK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MU DANK coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MU DANK has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004545 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005524 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000889 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000437 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004976 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00031172 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00032822 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MU DANK Coin Profile

MU DANK (DANK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. MU DANK’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,873,046 coins. MU DANK’s official Twitter account is @DarkKushDANK

According to CryptoCompare, “DarkKush is a cryptocurrency built for the marijuana community, it's a PoW/PoS hybrid coin. “

Buying and Selling MU DANK

