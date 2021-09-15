Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.17% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services principally to single-family residences primarily in United States. The company’s brand consists of Mr. Cooper(R) and Xome(R). Mr. Cooper offers home loan services focused on delivering services and lending products, services and technologies. Xome provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents and mortgage companies. Mr. Cooper Group Inc., formerly known as WMIH Corp., is based in Coppell, Texas. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.75.

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $40.29 on Monday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1 year low of $19.89 and a 1 year high of $41.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.38 and a 200-day moving average of $35.01.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 38.03%. Equities analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $137,096.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,115.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $1,502,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,619.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 242.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

