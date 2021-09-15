MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MOR. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Commerzbank lowered shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.72.

MorphoSys stock opened at $12.31 on Monday. MorphoSys has a 52 week low of $12.09 and a 52 week high of $34.74. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 0.94.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.66. MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 68.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $46.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.02 million. On average, research analysts expect that MorphoSys will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MorphoSys by 23,165.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 773,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,896,000 after purchasing an additional 770,491 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in MorphoSys by 73.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 138,433 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in MorphoSys during the first quarter worth $3,064,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in MorphoSys during the first quarter worth $963,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in MorphoSys during the second quarter worth $704,000. 1.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

