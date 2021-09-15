Morgan Stanley Boosts American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target to $23.00

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the airline’s stock.

AAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of American Airlines Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Susquehanna raised shares of American Airlines Group from a negative rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $19.21 on Tuesday. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $26.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.78.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($7.82) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 361.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post -6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 318.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 56,414 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 42,946 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 106,814 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 22.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 40.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 477,017 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $11,400,000 after purchasing an additional 138,155 shares during the period. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

