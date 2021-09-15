Morgan Stanley Boosts American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target to $23.00

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the airline’s stock.
AAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of American Airlines Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Susquehanna raised shares of American Airlines Group from a negative rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.73.
Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $19.21 on Tuesday. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $26.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.78.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 318.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 56,414 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 42,946 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 106,814 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 22.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 40.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 477,017 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $11,400,000 after purchasing an additional 138,155 shares during the period. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About American Airlines Group
American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.
Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.