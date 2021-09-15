Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Moody’s by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 40.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Moody’s news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $1,189,568.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,860.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.31, for a total value of $169,998.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,504,793.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,266 shares of company stock worth $2,371,014 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCO. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.64.

MCO stock opened at $380.15 on Wednesday. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $253.17 and a one year high of $388.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $379.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $343.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 24.43%.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

