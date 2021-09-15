MONECO Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth about $1,028,000. Alleghany Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 299,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,606,000 after purchasing an additional 33,504 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 9,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 138,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,123,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,285,000 after acquiring an additional 83,865 shares during the period. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.25.

Shares of ROK traded up $4.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $318.02. 4,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,866. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.57 and a 1-year high of $327.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $309.40 and its 200 day moving average is $282.49.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.44, for a total transaction of $641,400.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,237.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total transaction of $932,872.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,075 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,564 shares of company stock worth $6,494,604. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.