MONECO Advisors LLC Buys 1,075 Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 17.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JinkoSolar by 652.4% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 77,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 67,200 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its position in JinkoSolar by 7.3% during the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 29,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in JinkoSolar during the first quarter worth about $720,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in JinkoSolar during the first quarter worth about $14,290,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 138.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 21,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

JKS traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $47.33. The company had a trading volume of 69,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,590. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.42. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $22.46 and a 52-week high of $90.20.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.98%. JinkoSolar’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the design, development, production and marketing of photovoltaic products, and solar system integration services. It focuses on vertically integrated solar power products manufacturing business from silicon ingots, wafers, and cells to solar modules. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

