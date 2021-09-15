Modern Investment Coin Tops 1-Day Volume of $165,920.00 (MODIC)

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded up 19.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. Modern Investment Coin has a total market capitalization of $565,490.93 and $165,920.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Modern Investment Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0702 or 0.00000149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Modern Investment Coin has traded 32.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00020248 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001294 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000741 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Modern Investment Coin

Modern Investment Coin is a coin. Modern Investment Coin’s total supply is 8,054,348 coins. Modern Investment Coin’s official website is modic.fund . Modern Investment Coin’s official Twitter account is @ModicLtd and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Modern Investment Coin

