Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “THE MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP is a bank holding company which operates and manages its banks, long-term credit banks, specialized securities companies and other companies which the Company may own by law as its subsidiaries, and engages in business appertaining to the management and operation of such companies. “

NYSE MFG opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.95. Mizuho Financial Group has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $3.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,398,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,286,000 after acquiring an additional 115,520 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,186,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,552,000 after acquiring an additional 625,234 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,826,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,954,000 after acquiring an additional 580,305 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,708,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,570,000 after acquiring an additional 406,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 860,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 236,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

