Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 price objective on the bank’s stock.
According to Zacks, “THE MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP is a bank holding company which operates and manages its banks, long-term credit banks, specialized securities companies and other companies which the Company may own by law as its subsidiaries, and engages in business appertaining to the management and operation of such companies. “
NYSE MFG opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.95. Mizuho Financial Group has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $3.21.
Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.
