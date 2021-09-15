Mitchell Capital Management Co. Purchases 716 Shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in adidas were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of adidas by 1.8% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in adidas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its position in adidas by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of adidas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $440,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of adidas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. HSBC raised adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale upgraded adidas from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $173.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.69. The firm has a market cap of $67.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.54. adidas AG has a 52-week low of $147.88 and a 52-week high of $199.44.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. adidas had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 7.56%. On average, equities analysts forecast that adidas AG will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

