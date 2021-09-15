Mitchell Capital Management Co. Purchases 399 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 6.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 179.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,032,000 after acquiring an additional 991,313 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 5.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,045,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $321,894,000 after acquiring an additional 165,358 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 11.3% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 19,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth $336,000. 56.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CNI opened at $114.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $98.69 and a twelve month high of $128.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4827 per share. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.24%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$140.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.35.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

