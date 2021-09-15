Mitchell Capital Management Co. Purchases 1,314 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOMD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 33.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 45,472 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 36.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,883,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,523 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Nomad Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $2,523,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Nomad Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $16,599,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 476.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

Shares of NOMD opened at $26.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.95 and a 200 day moving average of $28.00. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12 month low of $22.44 and a 12 month high of $31.85.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $596.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Nomad Foods’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

