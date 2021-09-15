Mitchell Capital Management Co. Has $992,000 Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 44.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 19.0% during the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the second quarter valued at about $3,483,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the second quarter valued at about $400,000. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 34.5% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 82.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,408,000 after purchasing an additional 24,481 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras acquired 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,856.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $92.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37,126.80 and a beta of 1.51. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $959.87 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,728.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,564.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

MELI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,927.72.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

