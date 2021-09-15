Mitchell Capital Management Co. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,335,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,972,000 after acquiring an additional 724,609 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 76,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,063,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,518,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,005.4% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 9,431 shares during the period. Finally, Rinet Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period.

Shares of IWD opened at $159.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.84. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $113.57 and a twelve month high of $164.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

